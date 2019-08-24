WATCH LIVE: IFP succession elective conference: 24 August 2019

Macron warns 'trade tensions are bad for everyone
World
The IFP will hold its elective conference which will see a successor take over the reins from the only leader the party has ever had Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on the weekend of 23-25 August.
JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is set to elect new leaders this weekend as its national elective conference gets under way in Ulundi in Kwa-Zulu Natal.
The party says over 5,000 delegates will take part in the elections which will see the elevation of a new leader following Mangosuthu Buthelezi's decision to step down.
Buthelezi has been the president of the IFP for the past 44 years with his decision to hold onto power often criticised.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.