WATCH LIVE: IFP succession elective conference: 24 August 2019

The IFP will hold its elective conference which will see a successor take over the reins from the only leader the party has ever had Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on the weekend of 23-25 August.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is set to elect new leaders this weekend as its national elective conference gets under way in Ulundi in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The party says over 5,000 delegates will take part in the elections which will see the elevation of a new leader following Mangosuthu Buthelezi's decision to step down.

Buthelezi has been the president of the IFP for the past 44 years with his decision to hold onto power often criticised.