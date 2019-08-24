Sri Lanka drops Mathews, Perera for New Zealand T20 series
Veteran paceman Lasith Malinga has been retained captain in the shortest format with Sri Lanka Cricket naming a 15-man squad for the series starting 1 September in Kandy.
COLOMBO - Sri Lanka Saturday dropped former captain Angelo Mathews and all-rounder Thisara Perera from the team's Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against New Zealand.
Mathews and Perera, both aged 30, have been left out of the team that has Niroshan Dickwella as vice-captain.
Perera played his last T20 against South Africa in March in Johannesburg. Mathews last featured in a T20 match in Colombo against the visiting Proteas side last year.
Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain)
Niroshan Dickwella
Avishka Fernando
Kusal Perera
Danushka Gunathilaka
Kusal Mendis
Shehan Jayasuriya
Dasun Shanaka
Wanindu Hasaranga
Akila Dananjaya
Lakshan Sandakan
Isuru Udana
Kasun Rajitha
Lahiru Kumara
Lahiru Madushanka
