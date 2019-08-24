Some plant species in SA’s biodiversity hotspots confirmed extinct

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
Go

Some plant species in SA’s biodiversity hotspots confirmed extinct

Most of these species are endemic, which means they're not found anywhere else in the world.

The Mabola Protected Environment in Mpumalanga is an area of high biodiversity and a strategic water source area. Picture: WWF South Africa.
The Mabola Protected Environment in Mpumalanga is an area of high biodiversity and a strategic water source area. Picture: WWF South Africa.
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Plant species in three of South Africa’s biodiversity hotspots have been confirmed extinct.

In a scientific study published in the journal Current Biology, botanists raised alarm over the shocking rate of plant extinctions in the country.

There are 36 biodiversity hotspots around the globe, areas that have extremely high, unique plant species.

Most of these species are endemic, which means they're not found anywhere else in the world.

South Africa has three biodiversity hotspots; the Cape Floristic Region, the Succulent Karoo, and the Maputuland-Pondoland-Albany corridor.

Principal study author, Professor Jaco Le Roux says 79 plants in South Africa’s three biodiversity hotspots are extinct.

Le Roux, who is affiliated with the Centre for Invasion Biology at Stellenbosch University, says at 49.4%, agriculture tops the list as the main driver for indigenous plant extinction in the country.

Urbanization accounts for 38% and invasive plant species 22%.

Louw explains more should be done at government level to conserve the country's biodiversity.

Experts predict in the areas they studied, an additional 21 plant species will go extinct by 2030, 47 species by 2050 and 110 species by 2100.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA