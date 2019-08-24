Robert Downey Jr was arrested at Disneyland
Downey Jr admitted he was apprehended by police for smoking marijuana "in a gondola" during a visit to the theme park when he was younger.
Robert Downey Jr. was once arrested at Disneyland for "smoking weed in a gondola".
The Avengers: Endgame actor - who has been sober since 2003 - admitted he was apprehended by police for smoking marijuana "in a gondola" during a visit to the theme park when he was younger.
The 54-year-old star made his candid admission when he was named a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo as he said: "Here's a bit of trivia for you. The very first time I went to Disneyland I was transported to another place -- within moments of being arrested.
"I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing center, given a strict warning, and returned to, if memory serves, one very disappointed group chaperone. I've been sitting on that shame for a while and I'm just going to release it here tonight.
"I would like to make amends to whoever had to detain me for smoking pot in a gondola without a license. And I don't wanna further confuse the issue by insinuating that pot smoking licenses for the gondola are in any way obtainable."
Robert - whose Disney debut came in 2006's The Shaggy Dog - thanked the people he'd worked with over the years and admitted playing Iron Man/Tony Stark in the MCU franchise had been a "great gift".
He said: "I'm delighted to be among such a rich and diverse group of humans, all seeking to reflect the many challenges of life through the lens of creative expression.
"For my part, playing Tony over many years, the thematic idea that technology can guide our species towards enlightenment or destruction, it's been a really worthwhile and ongoing meditation. Honestly, it's been a great gift."
And while his alter ego may have been killed off in Avengers: Endgame, the actor will still be taking an interest.
He added: "I get to remain a fan... Here's to the future."
