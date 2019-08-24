Powerball Results: Friday 23 August 2019

EWN now brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 23 August 2019 are as follows.

PowerBall results: 15, 9, 8, 24, 20 PB: 14

PowerBall Plus results: 19, 42, 21, 20, 37 PB: 5

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.