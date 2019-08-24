Mkhwebane adamant she serves South Africans

Mkhwebane highlights these attacks on her “are not fair” and wants the media “to report factually”.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane said the media portrayed her as a “horrible person”, but she stressed she’s here to serve South Africans.

Mkhwebane was part of a panel discussion on how the media reports on her at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) yesterday.

The event formed part of the campus’ historic UWC media society launch and the inaugural, annual Media Mind Blast initiative.

The Public Protector said there was a constant, unwarranted attack on her by the media.

Mkhwebane highlighted these attacks on her “were not fair” and called on the media “to report factually”.

“Move away from twisting your headlines just to portray this person as if they are horrible. I’m not, I’m here to serve the people of South Africa.”

She stressed some court judgement were open to interpretation, that’s why her office appealed adverse findings against her.

“We are all objective.”

Mkhwebane said since taking up the position, her office dealt with about 34,000 complaints and issued around 110 reports.