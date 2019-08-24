Mbalula vows to continue with taxi recapitalization programme
The amended plan will see owners of unroadworthy vehicles receiving R120,000 per taxi in exchange for them being scrapped.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the revised taxi recapitalization programme will go ahead despite mounting concerns from the industry.
Mbalula launched the revised version of the plan in Elandsfontein on Friday.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says Safety of commuters is non negotiable and all unsafe taxis must be handed over. pic.twitter.com/AwWoqpzV15— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 23, 2019
The amended plan will see owners of the illegally modified panel vans and unroadworthy vehicles receiving R120,000 per taxi in exchange for them being scrapped.
The first phase of the recap programme was launched in 2005 and to date, more than 72,000 unroadworthy vehicles were removed from the roads.
WATCH: A taxi is being scrapped. pic.twitter.com/ZziUGQ4nxn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 23, 2019
Mbalula unveiled the new phase of the prgramme following the approval by Cabinet.
The minister said they are targeting vehicles built before 2007.
“The recapitalization programme is not going to stop. We want it to continue because the taxi industry is par of our key stakeholders.”
Santaco's Ralph Jones expressed concern about the plan saying it has some loopholes.
“While we appreciate this, they should be looking at increasing the years to say cars from 2010 going backwards must be scrapped.”
Meanwhile, Mbalula committed himself to talking to all associations to address their concerns.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
