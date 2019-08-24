Lesufi hints at debates on what should happen to all apartheid symbols

Lesufi said the renaming of Hoerskool Hendrik Verwoerd to Rietondale Secondary was part of the department's mission to remove the offensive symbols of apartheid.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the renaming of Hoerskool Hendrik Verwoerd to Rietondale Secondary was part of the department's mission to remove the offensive symbols of apartheid at institutions of learning.

Lesufi was at the school's official name unveiling in Pretoria on Friday.

The MEC said Verwoed - who is considered the architect of apartheid - presided over the bantu education system which was aimed at keeping the black child inferior to their white counterparts.

This comes just days after Unisa renamed three of its buildings at the institution's Muckleneuck Campus.

Lesufi said this calls for a public debate on what should happen to all colonial and apartheid symbols going forward.

“We might speak different but that doesn’t exclude the possibility to sing one song.”