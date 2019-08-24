JMPD confiscate counterfeit goods worth R15m in another CBD raid
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Saturday said they had confiscated counterfeit goods worth R15 million during yet another raid in the CBD.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said 25 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested during the joint operation between the metro police and the South African Police Service.
The raid which was carried out on Friday was a follow-up to similar operations which led to the arrests of 459 foreign nationals who were in the country illegally earlier in August.
Minnaar explained: “We have 25 undocumented foreign nationals who were arrested and R15 million worth of counterfeit clothes were confiscated and one person was arrested for cellphone theft. This was a follow-up raid after foreign nationals clashed with police a few weeks ago.”
