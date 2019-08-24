IFP: We will fight for Ingonyama Trust to be maintained

The IFP said the trust was functional and beneficial to residents.

ULUNDI - Despite calls for legislation governing the Ingonyama Trust to be reviewed, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said it would fight to maintain the status quo.

The trust controls about 3 million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal and collects over R100 million annually from those leasing the land.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is the sole trustee.



Last month, the presidential advisory panel on land reform called for the Ingonyama Trust to be dissolved and for people living under the trust to be recognised as owners of the land.

It has accused those who want the trust to be reviewed as being ignorant of its cultural context.

Party presidential hopeful Velenkosini Hlabisa said: “Most of the people living in the Ingonyama Trust are polygamous families. If you give a title deed to one person in a polygamous family, the person can use the title deed to go and borrow the money. When you want to move to a stage of a title deed, you need to answer a question as to what will happen to other people within the residential area once a person who is the owner of the title deed is unable to pay.”

The party said it would also discuss the contentious issue of land reform in the country and adopt resolutions on its position during the conference.