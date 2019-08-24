View all in Latest
Govt to publish special paper on Eskom detailing long-term sustainability plans

The paper will among others, identify options to resolve the power utility’s excessive debt and outline the process that will be undertaken when the company restructures its units to ensure a just transition.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Enterprises Department on Saturday said government would publish a special paper on Eskom which would outline its long-term sustainability path.

The paper will among others, identify options to resolve the power utility’s excessive debt and outline the process that will be undertaken when the company restructures its units to ensure a just transition.

While trade unions remain opposed to the unbundling of Eskom into three separate entities, the Public Enterprises Department said the transition at the power utility must have a minimum impact on jobs and local economies.

The statement by the department follows a meeting between the Eskom management and trade unions over the entity’s restructuring plans.

According to the department, the recently established chief restructuring office headed by Freeman Nomvalo has already started its work by evaluating Eskom’s options with a team of experts.

Eskom owes local and international lenders R440 billion.

The struggling power utility has since received R128 billion in support from government over the next three years.

