Eskom confident of talks with unions about its turnaround strategy
Eskom said the decision to involve organised labour in its plans is meant to create a fertile ground for mutually beneficial engagements.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it's held talks with trade unions about its turnaround strategy.
The move follows months of tensions between organised labour and the company since President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement last year it would split the struggling power utility into three separate entities.
Eskom said the decision to involve organised labour in its plans is meant to create a fertile ground for mutually beneficial engagements.
The trade unions which include the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Metalworkers Union of South Africa have rejected Eskom’s unbundling plans, often threatening strike action due to fears that the restructuring will affects jobs.
Ramaphosa was forced to intervene when NUM warned it would embark on industrial action that would lead to power cuts.
In a statement, Eskom said the unions have asked the company for additional information on its turnaround strategy.
The power utility announced that the planned legal separation of its business units could take up to four years.
Meanwhile, trade union Solidarity said it was happy with the first formal meeting with Eskom around the utility's plans to unbundle.
Solidarity's deputy general secretary Deon Reyneke said the first meeting was very broad and they were hoping future meetings would provide more details on the mechanisms.
“We would like to know what the impact will be on people, on the workers and how they’re going to do it. Will it be a staff reduction, or will it be a Section 189 [process]? What will the impact be?
More in Business
-
Splitting Eskom could take four years
-
Rand firms on weaker dollar after Fed chair speech
-
Solidarity wants to have Brian Molefe’s property seized
-
Rand firms as deficit fears ease
-
Ramaphosa dodges DA question on using pensions to develop economy
-
Old Mutual's Trevor Manuel speaks up on Peter Moyo sacking
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.