Eskom confident of talks with unions about its turnaround strategy

Eskom said the decision to involve organised labour in its plans is meant to create a fertile ground for mutually beneficial engagements.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it's held talks with trade unions about its turnaround strategy.

The move follows months of tensions between organised labour and the company since President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement last year it would split the struggling power utility into three separate entities.

The trade unions which include the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Metalworkers Union of South Africa have rejected Eskom’s unbundling plans, often threatening strike action due to fears that the restructuring will affects jobs.

Ramaphosa was forced to intervene when NUM warned it would embark on industrial action that would lead to power cuts.

In a statement, Eskom said the unions have asked the company for additional information on its turnaround strategy.

The power utility announced that the planned legal separation of its business units could take up to four years.

Meanwhile, trade union Solidarity said it was happy with the first formal meeting with Eskom around the utility's plans to unbundle.

Solidarity's deputy general secretary Deon Reyneke said the first meeting was very broad and they were hoping future meetings would provide more details on the mechanisms.

“We would like to know what the impact will be on people, on the workers and how they’re going to do it. Will it be a staff reduction, or will it be a Section 189 [process]? What will the impact be?