Didiza turns to MECs to help combat African swine flu
The minister met with her Gauteng, North West Mpumalanga counterparts on Saturday to address the status of the situation.
JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza said she has instructed MECs to come up with solutions to combat African swine flu.
The country has been experiencing outbreaks of African swine flu in the three provinces since the beginning of the year.
Spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said: “The meeting is basically about coming with urgent solutions to the problem. The minister has urged all officials to work around the clock to make sure that we find a quick solution to this swine flu and the minister has also urged farmers not to move around, especially the pig farmers.”
