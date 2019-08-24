Chi Chi Chi! - Sho Madjozi has the world bopping to her new song ‘John Cena’
The video, now sitting at over 1 million views on Youtube also sparked the #JohnCena challenge on Twitter and on YouTube.
JOHANNESBURG – Gqom sensation Sho Madjozi has been an international topic lately after she released a track called John Cena on international music platform Colors on 16 August.
Yo, @ShoMadjozi, Swahili pronunciation score out of 10? #JohnCena #JohnCenaChallenge pic.twitter.com/EfilURv63P— James Bassingthwaighte (@JamesBassJHB) August 21, 2019
You guys realize this song is not even out right ?? Yet here is @Mahlatsbujwa kiiiilllling #JohnCena 🔥🔥🔥😂🙌🏽. I’m going to record it properly tonight and drop it soon 💗🥰 pic.twitter.com/iuuvnU2jcf— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) August 20, 2019
Madjozi also got a special shoutout from the WWE wrestling champion, John Cena, himself who posted a picture of the Limpopo Champion’s League artists on his Instagram page.
Earlier this week, Madjozi said she was recording the official version of the song and would be releasing it soon.
We just finished recording the official version of #JohnCena. Phela you guys mustn’t forget I wrote half of those lyrics there AT @colorsxstudios 🙈 So now we mix, master get artwork and RELEASE 🔥🤗 pic.twitter.com/PjVfOMrjuy— #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) August 20, 2019
Watch the full John Cena performance below:
