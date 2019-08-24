Buthelezi: ANC to blame for black-on-black violence during apartheid
Buthelezi said as a politician, he has been the subject of a propaganda campaign by the African National Congress (ANC) which sought to present him as a violent person.
ULUNDI - Outgoing Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has used his final address as party leader to denounce claims that he was instrumental in the pre-1994 black-on-black violence in KwaZulu-Natal that spread to other provinces.
Buthelezi said as a politician, he has been the subject of a propaganda campaign by the African National Congress (ANC) which sought to present him as a violent person.
He has instead accused the ANC of being responsible for the clashes.
IN PICTURES: Entrepreneurs brave sweltering KZN heat at IFP conference
Detailing his version of the historic events in the lead-up to the clashes between black people over differences in political affiliation, Buthelezi said it all began when negotiations between the IFP and the ANC broke down in 1979.
He explained that the governing party sought the IFP's support during its international campaign for sanctions and disinvestment in South Africa as well as the armed struggle.
Buthelezi said his party rejected the ANC's proposal as they believed it was unworkable.
He said both parties agreed to meet later to hold more discussions but that never happened.
“In June 1980, the secretary general of the ANC issued a scathing attack on me and the ANC launched a campaign against me and Inkatha. They then imposed what they called a people’s war which resulted in the very ugly and painful black-on-black violence.”
He added that his conscience was clear, and he was proud of his role in the fight against apartheid.
Popular in Politics
-
Why Zuma referred to Hanekom as “enemy agent”
-
WC ANC interim leadership accepted ‘wholeheartedly’ by branches – Magashule
-
Mkhwebane adamant she serves South Africans
-
Ace Magashule to consolidate ANC support in CT
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The arms deal and the creep of state capture
-
Hanekom: I have been offended and pained by Zuma’s claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.