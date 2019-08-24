Boks winger Dyantyi tests positive for banned substance
Dyantyi has requested that a 'B' sample be tested after he had a urine sample return positive for a banned substance on 14 August by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi has tested positive for a banned substance.
The test was administered during a Springbok training camp on 2 July.
The IRB World Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2018 has not featured this season though as he continues to battle a hamstring injury.
The 24-year-old released a statement on Saturday where he denied any wrongdoing.
“I want to deny ever taking any prohibited substance, intentionally or negligently to enhance my performance on the field. I believe in hard work and fair play,” he said in the statement.
“I have never cheated and never will. The presence of this prohibited substance in my body has come as a massive shock to me and together with my management team and experts appointed by them, we are doing everything we can to get to the source of this and to prove my innocence”.
“As a professional sportsman on a national and international level, we get tested on a regular basis. I have been tested before and again, since this test. It is part of the job and we all know that each and every player is bound to get tested at least two to four times a year. Taking any prohibited substance would not only be irresponsible and something that I would never intentionally do, it would also be senseless and stupid”, he said.
He has also apologised to his teammates at franchise and national level.
“I underwent a drug-test on the 15th of June 2019 which did not return any adverse finding.”
“I want to apologise in advance to my teammates and management at the Lions and Springboks, my friends and my family for the negative impact this news may have.
“Personally, this game has given me an opportunity to inspire not only the young rugby hopefuls but South Africans across all walks of life and that is something I do not take for granted and something I would definitely not risk by doing a stupid act like this.”
“I will now put all my energy in working with my support team and focus on proving my innocence in this matter”, he said.
Director of Rugby and head coach, Rassie Erasmus is set to announce his final 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup on Monday afternoon.
