Ace Magashule to consolidate ANC support in CT
This comes days after he was in the city to introduce the new task team that will run the affairs of the ANC Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - ANC secretary general Ace Magashule will be back in Cape Town on Saturday to consolidate its support.
The ANC NEC members are expected in the province today to present the new interim task team.
Magashule and a party delegation will be in Kraaifontein this weekend.
The area which is considered an ANC stronghold will also see Magashule addressing a mini-rally.
The aim of the visit is to introduce the interim provincial task team to members.
ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen explains.
“ANC secretary general Ace Magashule will be talking to members to explain what is happening. On the West Coast Lynne Brown will be part of that team and Anwa Dramat.”
The committee was selected last week, after the previous provincial executive committee was disbanded.
