Zondo admits to being shocked by some evidence given at state capture inquiry

In the year that the state capture commission has been presented with oral testimonies by current and former state officials, it had heard of ministers who traded tender deals for bags of cash, chicken packs and other favours.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he had been shocked by some of the evidence that had been presented at the state capture commission.

The inquiry was established to investigate corruption and fraud in the public service in the aftermath of a series of allegations about the mass looting of public institutions.

It was marking one year since its inception.

In the year that the state capture commission has been presented with oral testimonies by current and former state officials, it had heard of ministers who traded tender deals for bags of cash, chicken packs and other favours.

These sordid details of how state capture allegedly took place in state-owned companies and government departments have angered South Africans.

Zondo said that even he was shocked.

"I won't be specific but certainly there has been evidence that has shocked me and I've said 'is this really what is happening?'"

He said that despite this, he always left room for the fact that he had not heard all sides of the story.

The commission was earmarked to conclude its work by February next year, but Zondo said that he would apply to the High Court to extend the term.

WATCH: One year into state capture inquiry: The highlights