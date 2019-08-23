Burnt body found in boot of CT car identified as an SANDF soldier
The 41-year-old victim's body was found in Silversands Road last Sunday after fire crews extinguished the blaze.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said the body found in a boot of a burnt-out car in Mfuleni is that of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier.
Fritz said the military has confirmed the deceased was a soldier deployed for Operation Lockdown.
Two suspects have been arrested.
Fritz's spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “MEC Fritz said he'll call on SAPS to work in an integrated manner to firstly, determine whether this is a gang-related murder, and secondly, to ensure the arrest and conviction of gang leaders who may have given the directive to kill an SANDF soldier'.”
