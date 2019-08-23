Twerking hillbilly? Yes. Cheater and liar? No, says Miley Cyrus
In a series of postings on Twitter a day after Hemsworth filed for divorce after just seven months of marriage, the 26-year-old singer said she had nothing to hide.
LOS ANGELES - Pop star Miley Cyrus on Thursday said she was no angel, but angrily denied rumours she had cheated on her estranged husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.
“You can say I am a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar,” the Wrecking Ball singer wrote.
“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” she said.
Hemsworth and Cyrus announced through a representative earlier this month that they had separated, shocking fans of the former Disney Channel child star and leading to rumours and speculation in celebrity media about the cause.
BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019
A day later, Cyrus was photographed kissing celebrity blogger and reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter on a boat in Italy. Last week she released a break-up single, Slide Away, with lyrics that suggested Hemsworth had alcohol issues, which sources close to him have denied.
Australian actor Hemsworth, best known for The Hunger Games films, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Wednesday citing irreconcilable differences.
Cyrus tweeted on Thursday that although she would always love Hemsworth, who she met 10 years ago and married in December 2018, she “had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind.”
But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019
