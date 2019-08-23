View all in Latest
Go

Tshegofatso Selahle to be laid to rest on Saturday

His funeral will be held in Limpopo on Saturday and the family requested space and privacy to mourn.

Tshegofatso Selahle. Picture: LinkedIn
Tshegofatso Selahle. Picture: LinkedIn
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - With former radio producer Tshegofatso Selahle set to be laid to rest on Saturday, there is no indication from the City of Johannesburg as to whether there has been headway in the investigation.

Selahle died while in Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) custody early last Sunday after being arrested by JMPD officers for allegedly skipping a robot at the corner of William Nicol and Sandton Drive.

His funeral will be held in Limpopo on Saturday.

The family requested space and privacy to mourn. In an official statement, they thanked everyone for the support and messages of condolence.

They said the matter has been handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for investigation.

In the incident last weekend, police claim he was violent and resisted arrest, which forced them to call for backup after he skipped a red traffic light.

But his family said they have results of an autopsy showing he was severely beaten and has called for justice.

Timeline

