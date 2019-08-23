Taylor Swift wants songwriters to take control of their legacy
The singer was recently left devastated after Scooter Braun purchased her former label Big Machine Records and acquired her entire back catalogue of master recordings
LONDON - Taylor Swift has urged aspiring musicians to make sure they own all their songs so that in the future, they have control of their legacy.
The 29-year-old singer was recently left devastated after Scooter Braun purchased her former label Big Machine Records and acquired her entire back catalogue of master recordings.
Asked her advice for aspiring singers and songwriters during a YouTube live stream, she said: "I would say try your best to own your own work. And if at all possible, start writing your own song. Be involved in the creative process... Being a writer gives you more control over your own legacy."
The Me! hitmaker also advised those with pop star ambitions to write their own songs because it can be cathartic and healing.
She added: "And it's really fun to write your own song. I recommend it to anyone who wants to be a singer. I really just want you guys to tell your own stories...It's one of the most cathartic, healing things I've ever done."
Swift also revealed that she struggles to perform Soon You'll Get Better - which is about her mother's battle with cancer - and her whole family agreed that the track should be a part of her new album Lover.
She said: "There's a song called Soon You'll Get Better that was really, really hard to write, and it was a family decision to even put on the album, and I think songs like that that are really hard for you to write emotionally maybe they're hard to write and hard to sing because they're really true. We as a family decided to put this on the album. It's something I'm so proud of. I can't sing it. It's hard to emotionally deal with that song."
The Love Story hitmaker recently confirmed she is planning to re-record her old albums again next year.
She said: "Yeah, that's true and it's something that I'm very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again. I'm very excited about it. I just think that artists deserve to own their own work. I just feel very passionately about that."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Heart attacks halved by daily 'polypill', strokes reduced too: study
-
SA actress Nomzamo Mbatha joins cast of 'Coming 2 America'
-
Miley Cyrus 'disappointed' by divorce filing
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 21 August 2019
-
Serena Williams' husband wants to end paternity leave stigma
-
Twerking hillbilly? Yes. Cheater and liar? No, says Miley Cyrus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.