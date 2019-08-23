Suspect set for court after CT woman’s body found chopped up in flat

A man’s been arrested in connection with the killing. The victim’s body was discovered in her flat.

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing the motive behind the murder of a woman in Bellville.

It’s believed the deceased and the suspect lived in the same block of flats.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to information, the body was found cut in pieces and packed in black bags in a nearby flat. The police arrested a 24-year-old man. Once charged, he will appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court.”