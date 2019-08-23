Solidarity wants to have Brian Molefe’s property seized
Brian Molefe had until Friday to pay R700,000to Solidarity for its legal costs in his unlawful early retirement case.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has failed to fully pay Solidarity as ordered by the High Court and now the trade union is petitioning the sheriff to attach his property.
Molefe had until Friday to pay R700,000 to Solidarity for its legal costs in his unlawful early retirement case. The union's Anton van der Bijl has confirmed that Molefe only paid them R100,000.
“Solidarity will not let up until Molefe has paid every penny. These purposeful steps serve as a warning to other tax plunderers. Their days of lawlessness are numbered,” he said.
The drawn-out legal dispute started after Eskom paid Molefe just over R10 million for his early retirement.
The court declared the payment unlawful and ordered that he pays it back.
Molefe has also failed to meet a similar demand to repay Eskom the millions; the former CEO, who has always pleaded innocence, has refused to comment.
