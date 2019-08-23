SABC to broadcast PSL games

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the SABC will broadcast PSL games.

CAPE TOWN - The SABC will broadcast Premier Soccer League (PSL) games, it was announced on Friday, after weeks of high-level meetings between government, the public broadcaster and MultiChoice.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, together with the Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams announced that MultiChoice’s SuperSport have agreed on commercial terms with the SABC, which allows it to broadcast PSL matches on television.

The deal was announced following negotiations between the parties facilitated by Mthethwa.

No PSL matches have been shown since the beginning of the season this month after the SABC was asked to pay Supersport R280 million for 144 matches per year for a period of five years.

Mthethwa and Ndabeni-Abrahams engaged with MultiChoice chairperson Imtiaz Patel, CEO Calvo Mawela, and PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank all the participants, MultiChoice, the PSL and the SABC for their positive approach which ensures that ordinary South Africans are able to access football in our country," said Mthethwa. "We recognise the importance of sport and in this instance football in promoting national cohesion and commend all stakeholders involved."

The agreement between SuperSport and the SABC is for 5 years and recognises the need to ensure the sustainability of the PSL.



"We welcome the sports minister's intervention and his willingness to facilitate a commercial agreement with the SABC. We are committed to bringing as much access to South African football as is possible to the football loving public, in a manner that ensures the sustainability of the PSL as one of the top ten football leagues in the world," commented PSL chairperson, Dr Irvin Khoza.