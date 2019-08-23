SA actress Nomzamo Mbatha joins cast of 'Coming 2 America'

Mbatha and American actress Garcelle Beauvais are the latest additions to the cast, which will also feature stars like Tracy Morgan and Wesley Snipes, among others.

CAPE TOWN – South African actress and human rights activist Nomzamo Mbatha has joined the cast of Coming 2 America, a sequel to the 1988 comedy which featured Eddie Murphy.

Not much is known about Mbatha’s new role yet, but the star has been retweeting posts about her new role. South Africans have flooded her feed with messages of congratulations.

Ummmm excuse me @NomzamoMbatha?! You are in Coming 2 America?!?! Yasssss Boo!!!!💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿 https://t.co/Jo4CNBj6UZ — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) August 22, 2019

NOMZAMO‼️‼️‼️ This is amazing 💃🏾 https://t.co/eJETFqvbmZ — Andy Maqondwana (@andy_maqo) August 23, 2019

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has set the release date for 18 December 2020.