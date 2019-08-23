View all in Latest
SA actress Nomzamo Mbatha joins cast of 'Coming 2 America'

Mbatha and American actress Garcelle Beauvais are the latest additions to the cast, which will also feature stars like Tracy Morgan and Wesley Snipes, among others.

South African actress and UN goodwill ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: nomzamo_m/instagram.com
South African actress and UN goodwill ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: nomzamo_m/instagram.com
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – South African actress and human rights activist Nomzamo Mbatha has joined the cast of Coming 2 America, a sequel to the 1988 comedy which featured Eddie Murphy.

Mbatha and American actress Garcelle Beauvais are the latest additions to the cast, which will also feature stars like Tracy Morgan and Wesley Snipes, among others.

Not much is known about Mbatha’s new role yet, but the star has been retweeting posts about her new role. South Africans have flooded her feed with messages of congratulations.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has set the release date for 18 December 2020.

