SA actress Nomzamo Mbatha joins cast of 'Coming 2 America'
CAPE TOWN – South African actress and human rights activist Nomzamo Mbatha has joined the cast of Coming 2 America, a sequel to the 1988 comedy which featured Eddie Murphy.
Mbatha and American actress Garcelle Beauvais are the latest additions to the cast, which will also feature stars like Tracy Morgan and Wesley Snipes, among others.
Not much is known about Mbatha’s new role yet, but the star has been retweeting posts about her new role. South Africans have flooded her feed with messages of congratulations.
Whatttttttt, Gurlllll @NomzamoMbatha 😩👏🏽😍🙌🏾 I knew it would be major but damn. https://t.co/8k3oUkEfIX pic.twitter.com/EEk226eNqj— Nomandla Bobo (@nomandla_b) August 22, 2019
Ummmm excuse me @NomzamoMbatha?! You are in Coming 2 America?!?! Yasssss Boo!!!!💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿 https://t.co/Jo4CNBj6UZ— Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) August 22, 2019
NOMZAMO‼️‼️‼️ This is amazing 💃🏾 https://t.co/eJETFqvbmZ— Andy Maqondwana (@andy_maqo) August 23, 2019
Shine @NomzamoMbatha ✨🎉 shine sisi! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽— MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) August 23, 2019
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has set the release date for 18 December 2020.
