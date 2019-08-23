View all in Latest
Roseville Secondary pupils in KZN warned after demand for smoke breaks

Last week pupils missed two exams and forced the school to shut down.

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department said it has warned Roseville Secondary pupils against staying away from school after pupils demanded a designated smoking area on school grounds.

Last week, pupils missed two exams and forced the school to shut down.

But the department said they intervened following the protest.

Spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said: "We will not allow this in our schools. It was never going to happen and we’re happy that teaching has resumed."

