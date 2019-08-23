Roseville Secondary pupils in KZN warned after demand for smoke breaks

Last week pupils missed two exams and forced the school to shut down.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department said it has warned Roseville Secondary pupils against staying away from school after pupils demanded a designated smoking area on school grounds.

But the department said they intervened following the protest.

Spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said: "We will not allow this in our schools. It was never going to happen and we’re happy that teaching has resumed."