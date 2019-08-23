Rand firms as deficit fears ease
Gains were spurred by the National Treasury’s promise to cut costs and keep spending down.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed early on Friday, bucking a downtrend among its emerging market peers, as concerns about South Africa’s budget eased slightly.
At 0645 GMT, the rand was 0.38% firmer at R15.1850 per dollar, moving further away from 11-month lows above R15.50.
Gains were spurred by the National Treasury’s promise to cut costs and keep spending down.
Rating agency Moody’s welcomed the move, saying the government would likely absorb extra financial support for Eskom with new revenue and expenditure measures in October’s budget review, with departmental cuts an option.
South Africa risks breaching self-imposed fiscal ceilings after granting the deeply indebted utility an extra R230 billion in emergency funds.
More in Business
-
Ramaphosa dodges DA question on using pensions to develop economy
-
Old Mutual's Trevor Manuel speaks up on Peter Moyo sacking
-
Rand gains fade as investors left on edge over Fed
-
CR17 leaks based on sinister agenda, says Ramaphosa
-
Old Mutual stands by Manuel despite Moyo legal fees claims
-
Cabinet hopes to be briefed on Eskom's draft white paper
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.