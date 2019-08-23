Ramaphosa dodges DA question on using pensions to develop economy
DA leader Mmusi Maimane questioned the wisdom and benefits of using South Africans’ pensions to help develop the economy.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa would not say whether he supported the prescription of assets, a policy that could see local pension funds being invested in state companies, to help develop the economy.
Members of Parliament grilled Ramaphosa on Thursday on a range of issues, from his CR17 campaign to land reform.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane told Ramaphosa that the African National Congress (ANC) had stated previously that it supported the prescribing of assets and the use of people’s pensions by the state.
The ANC called for this in its election manifesto earlier this year.
But Maimane questioned the wisdom and benefits of using South Africans’ pensions.
Ramaphosa, without answering whether he supported this, accused Maimane of repeating a question he had already dealt with.
Ramaphosa said a discussion was needed with the pension fund industry and labour on how best to address the country’s economic challenges.
Popular in Business
-
Old Mutual's Trevor Manuel speaks up on Peter Moyo sacking
-
Old Mutual stands by Manuel despite Moyo legal fees claims
-
Old Mutual sacks Peter Moyo again
-
CR17 leaks based on sinister agenda, says Ramaphosa
-
Rand gains fade as investors left on edge over Fed
-
Peter Moyo consulting lawyers after being fired again by Old Mutual
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.