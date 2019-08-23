Probe into cause of deadly M1 crash under way

A bus, a taxi and a car were involved in the crash on the M1 near the Xavier offramp.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said it was investigating the cause of a crash that claimed four lives on the M1 near the Xavier offramp.



Fifteen people were injured in Thursday's crash.

A bus, a taxi and a car were involved.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar: "A secondary accident occurred not far from the first accident which involved five vehicles. Four passengers from the taxi died and 15 others were injured."