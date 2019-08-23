Police Ministry ordered to pay JHB man R300k for unlawful arrest
Bryan De Klerk’s compensation claim against the minister followed his 2012 arrest when his employer lodged a complaint of assault against him.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has ordered the Police Ministry to pay a Johannesburg man who was unlawfully arrested R300,000.
Bryan De Klerk’s compensation claim against the minister followed his 2012 arrest when his employer lodged a complaint of assault against him.
With no warrant of arrest, police officials detained De Klerk in Johannesburg for a week in December 2012, depriving him of an opportunity to apply for bail.
The Constitutional Court ruled that the systematic failures that occurred not only rendered the Minister of Police liable but also the magistrate involved for dereliction of their constitutional duties.
De Klerk was not given an opportunity to apply for bail during his first appearance in court in Randburg as prescribed in law, while his case was routinely postponed without mention of bail.
The Police Minister has also been ordered to pay legal costs in the matter including those incurred at the Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court.
However, in a differing minority decision, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and Judge Johan Froneman argued that the police could not be held responsible for the court’s failure to carry out its critical constitutional obligations.
The Police Minister at the time of the incident was Nathi Mthethwa.
