Old Mutual's Trevor Manuel speaks up on Peter Moyo sacking
On Thursday, Old Mutual fired Moyo again, even though an application to appeal a court ruling that gave him his job back was still pending.
JOHANNESBURG - Old Mutual board chair Trevor Manuel has spoken for the first time on axed CEO Peter Moyo and reports that the two of them were like two bulls in a kraal.
On Thursday, Old Mutual fired Moyo again, even though an application to appeal a court ruling that gave him his job back was still pending.
The insurer has sent a letter to its shareholders informing them of the decision after some of them reportedly said the company had handled the Moyo case in a sloppy manner.
The Daily Maverick was reporting that Old Mutual shareholders including the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Allen Gray and Prudential told the insurer to fix the impasse with Moyo.
And yesterday, the board issued a letter repeating that there was a material breakdown of trust and confidence in the relationship.
Now board chair Manuel, who Moyo accused of a triple conflict of interest, has told the Daily Maverick that "the board took the view that it should dispel the notion of 'two bulls in a kraal'", which he believed was "essentially the Moyo narrative" and that "the way to do it is to demonstrate board unity at every point."
Moyo's lawyers have said that the decision to sack him again was in breach of the court ruling that reinstated him.
Popular in Business
-
Old Mutual stands by Manuel despite Moyo legal fees claims
-
Old Mutual sacks Peter Moyo again
-
CR17 leaks based on sinister agenda, says Ramaphosa
-
Rand gains fade as investors left on edge over Fed
-
Ramaphosa dodges DA question on using pensions to develop economy
-
Peter Moyo consulting lawyers after being fired again by Old Mutual
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.