NMB Speaker questions legitimacy of petition calling for debate to remove mayor
The opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) wants Mongameli Bobani kicked out of office, saying he was corrupt.
CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay council’s Speaker has called into question the legitimacy of a petition calling for debate on the metro mayor's future.
The party delivered a petition to the Speaker, demanding that a motion of no confidence in him be debated.
But the Speaker accused the DA of getting some of the signatures under false pretences.
Under council rules, the DA needed to get 61 signatures on the petition in order for the motion to be tabled. When they delivered the document, it had sufficient signatures but council Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya said that on closer examination there were several problems.
For instance, six ANC councillors who put their names to the petition said they signed under false pretences, believing they were lending their voices to unhappiness over service delivery.
Mafaya also flagged an issue around one of the signatures, that of Werner Senekal. He was a councillor in the municipality but he left the position two months ago.
The municipality has been one of the most fractious in South Africa with bitter battles between the DA and its former alliance partner the UDM over Bobani's fitness for the role of metro mayor.
