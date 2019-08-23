More teachers involved in Randfontein creche abuse facing arrest

In video footage, at least three teachers can be seen slapping children at the Myne Maatjies day care.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said that more teachers implicated in assaulting children at a Randfontein creche were expected to be arrested.

Two people have already given warning statements after they were identified taking part in the abuse.

A video taken of the abuse on Wednesday has been widely circulated on social media.

In the footage, at least three teachers can be seen slapping children at the Myne Maatjies daycare.

Police's Mashole Manamela: "The Department of Social Development will also be involved in this matter to verify if they are in compliance with the law. It has come to our attention that in terms of the investigation, necessary steps will be taken to arrest those who were allegedly involved."