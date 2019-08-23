More teachers involved in Randfontein creche abuse facing arrest
In video footage, at least three teachers can be seen slapping children at the Myne Maatjies day care.
JOHANNESBURG - Police said that more teachers implicated in assaulting children at a Randfontein creche were expected to be arrested.
Two people have already given warning statements after they were identified taking part in the abuse.
A video taken of the abuse on Wednesday has been widely circulated on social media.
In the footage, at least three teachers can be seen slapping children at the Myne Maatjies daycare.
Police's Mashole Manamela: "The Department of Social Development will also be involved in this matter to verify if they are in compliance with the law. It has come to our attention that in terms of the investigation, necessary steps will be taken to arrest those who were allegedly involved."
Popular in Local
-
Mashaba: Graft levels when ANC ran Joburg make Zuma look like a saint
-
Nelson Mandela Foundation to approach courts over Ernst Roets' old SA flag tweet
-
Old Mutual's Trevor Manuel speaks up on Peter Moyo sacking
-
Diamond trader and socialite Eddie Poone dies
-
Ramaphosa dodges DA question on using pensions to develop economy
-
Roseville Secondary pupils in KZN warned after demand for smoke breaks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.