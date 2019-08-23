View all in Latest
Mashaba: Graft levels when ANC ran Joburg make Zuma look like a saint

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said that the corruption committed while the African National Congress (ANC) controlled the metro was more rampant than the claims leveled against former President Jacob Zuma.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during a media briefing on 9 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during a media briefing on 9 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said that the corruption committed while the African National Congress (ANC) controlled the metro was more rampant than the claims leveled against former President Jacob Zuma.

The ANC on Thursday withdrew a planned motion of no confidence against Mashaba.

The party said it wanted Mashaba out to save the city from financial collapse.

Mashaba said he was prepared to expose the deep-rooted corruption.

"Johannesburg was the state capture capital of our country. To show that all three spheres of the ANC's political leadership had their hands in the cookie jar in the City of Johannesburg, I can assure you that the day it happens, Jacob Zuma is going to look like a saint [sic]."

The ANC said it would table another motion against Mashaba at the next council sitting.

LISTEN: Mashaba reacts to ANC U-turn in no-confidence motion against him

