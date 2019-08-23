Mashaba aims CR17 barb at ANC after no-confidence motion U-turn
The ANC on Thursday withdrew its planned motion of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said that the African National Congress (ANC) was desperate to loot from the city's coffers.
The party on Thursday withdrew its planned motion of no confidence against Mashaba.
The ANC said it wanted Mashaba gone to save the city from collapse.
On Wednesday, the ANC released a statement expressing confidence that Mashaba would vacate his position, saying it had support from other parties.
However, in a dramatic turn of events, the party decided to suspend the motion.
Mashaba said the ANC just wasted the council's time since they had more important issues to discuss.
"Perhaps they didn't have enough money from CR17 to buy enough votes, maybe they made the commitment and didn't come up with the money?"
The ANC's Jolidee Matongo: "We're not a weakened ANC, that's why we decided to respect our partners and those who made the commitment to support us in this particular motion."
Matongo said it would bring another motion of no confidence in the next council meeting next month.
WATCH: ANC backs out of motion of no confidence against Herman Mashaba
