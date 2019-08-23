Man who killed Mpumalanga teen for muti sentenced to life

Themba Thubane is one of four men accused of kidnapping and killing Gabisile Shabane and Nkosikhona Ngwenya in Hlalanikahle in January last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Themba Thubane has been sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of two children in Mpumalanga.

He is one of four men accused of kidnapping and killing Gabisile Shabane and Nkosikhona Ngwenya in Hlalanikahle in January 2018.

On Monday, Thubane pleaded guilty to the seven charges he faced in the High Court in Middelburg. He admitted to killing 13-year-old Shabane - who had albinism - for muti to help his business.

Shabane and her one-year-old cousin Ngwenya were kidnapped from their home last year before they were killed.

After admitting to the double murders, Thubane received two life sentences on Friday.

Shabane's mutilated body was discovered in Cullinan while Ngwenya's body was found in a river near a highway in Emalahleni.

The trial of co-accused Thokozani Msibi, Knowledge Mhlanga and Brilliant Mkhize is expected to resume in 2019.