Man who killed Mpumalanga teen for muti sentenced to life
Themba Thubane is one of four men accused of kidnapping and killing Gabisile Shabane and Nkosikhona Ngwenya in Hlalanikahle in January last year.
JOHANNESBURG - Themba Thubane has been sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of two children in Mpumalanga.
He is one of four men accused of kidnapping and killing Gabisile Shabane and Nkosikhona Ngwenya in Hlalanikahle in January 2018.
On Monday, Thubane pleaded guilty to the seven charges he faced in the High Court in Middelburg. He admitted to killing 13-year-old Shabane - who had albinism - for muti to help his business.
Shabane and her one-year-old cousin Ngwenya were kidnapped from their home last year before they were killed.
After admitting to the double murders, Thubane received two life sentences on Friday.
Shabane's mutilated body was discovered in Cullinan while Ngwenya's body was found in a river near a highway in Emalahleni.
The trial of co-accused Thokozani Msibi, Knowledge Mhlanga and Brilliant Mkhize is expected to resume in 2019.
Popular in Local
-
Nelson Mandela Foundation to approach courts over Ernst Roets' old SA flag tweet
-
Court told Zuma tweet has led to threats on Hanekom’s life
-
7 of 8 optometrists probed were black, coloured or Indian, inquiry told
-
More teachers involved in Randfontein creche abuse facing arrest
-
Diamond trader and socialite Eddie Poone dies
-
SABC to broadcast PSL games
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.