Lesufi expected to preside over renaming of Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on Friday morning expected to preside over the official renaming of Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on Friday morning expected to preside over the official renaming of Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd.

The announcement was made earlier this year that the school would be renamed Rietondale Secondary School.

It comes just days after Unisa renamed three of its buildings at the institution's Muckleneuck campus.

The university said it hoped that renaming its buildings after struggle icons and black academics would show previously excluded students that they belonged at the institution.

Three buildings at the campus have been named after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Professor Nkoana Radipere and Anton Lembede.