Lesufi expected to preside over renaming of Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on Friday morning expected to preside over the official renaming of Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on Friday morning expected to preside over the official renaming of Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd.
The announcement was made earlier this year that the school would be renamed Rietondale Secondary School.
It comes just days after Unisa renamed three of its buildings at the institution's Muckleneuck campus.
The university said it hoped that renaming its buildings after struggle icons and black academics would show previously excluded students that they belonged at the institution.
Three buildings at the campus have been named after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Professor Nkoana Radipere and Anton Lembede.
Popular in Local
-
Mashaba: Graft levels when ANC ran Joburg make Zuma look like a saint
-
Old Mutual's Trevor Manuel speaks up on Peter Moyo sacking
-
Suspect set for court after CT woman’s body found chopped up in flat
-
KZN high school pupils demand daily hour-long smoke break
-
Ramaphosa dodges DA question on using pensions to develop economy
-
Zondo admits to being shocked by some evidence given at state capture inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.