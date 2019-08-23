KZN DA concerned by Scott, Thusi appointments in eThekwini Municipality

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said that by appointing retired politicians Belinda Scott as eThekwini deputy mayor and Weziwe Thusi as Speaker, the ANC has misused the opportunity to give younger people the opportunity to lead.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has lambasted the African National Congress (ANC)'s latest choice for deputy mayor and Speaker of the eThekwini Municipality.

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said that by appointing retired politicians Belinda Scott as eThekwini deputy mayor and Weziwe Thusi as Speaker, the ANC has misused the opportunity to give younger people the opportunity to lead.

The DA said, however, that it was prepared to work with incoming eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda will leave his position to lead the government in Africa's busiest port city.

He was appointed by the ANC to the position of eThekwini mayor after the party sacked Zandile Gumede, who was facing criminal charges.

While Kaunda had support even from opposition parties, the same could not be said for some of his new colleagues.

Mncwango: "As we see two former legislature members who both announced their retirements this year, to see them now coming to a municipality which is facing a lot of challenges that requires new blood and an energetic individual, it is really a concern for the DA."

The ANC also announced new municipal leaders for the Msunduzi Municipality on Thursday.

The party's choice for the mayoral post in that municipality, Mzimkhulu Thobela, has also been criticised by the DA.