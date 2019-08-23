KZN DA concerned by Scott, Thusi appointments in eThekwini Municipality
DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said that by appointing retired politicians Belinda Scott as eThekwini deputy mayor and Weziwe Thusi as Speaker, the ANC has misused the opportunity to give younger people the opportunity to lead.
DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has lambasted the African National Congress (ANC)'s latest choice for deputy mayor and Speaker of the eThekwini Municipality.
DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said that by appointing retired politicians Belinda Scott as eThekwini deputy mayor and Weziwe Thusi as Speaker, the ANC has misused the opportunity to give younger people the opportunity to lead.
The DA said, however, that it was prepared to work with incoming eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda will leave his position to lead the government in Africa's busiest port city.
He was appointed by the ANC to the position of eThekwini mayor after the party sacked Zandile Gumede, who was facing criminal charges.
While Kaunda had support even from opposition parties, the same could not be said for some of his new colleagues.
Mncwango: "As we see two former legislature members who both announced their retirements this year, to see them now coming to a municipality which is facing a lot of challenges that requires new blood and an energetic individual, it is really a concern for the DA."
The ANC also announced new municipal leaders for the Msunduzi Municipality on Thursday.
The party's choice for the mayoral post in that municipality, Mzimkhulu Thobela, has also been criticised by the DA.
Popular in Politics
-
Hanekom, Zuma to face off in court over defamation matter
-
Ramaphosa: CR17 campaign funding was legitimate and above board
-
Ramaphosa vows zero tolerance for misconduct in CR17 campaign fundraising
-
Mashaba aims CR17 barb at ANC after no-confidence motion U-turn
-
CR17 leaks based on sinister agenda, says Ramaphosa
-
NHI a chance to fundamentally transform SA’s healthcare system - Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.