KZN ANC members warned over discipline after councillors' memberships suspended

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has suspended the membership of several councillors in eThekwini and Msunduzi following violent protests and disruptions of party meetings at both municipalities in recent weeks.

The party said that in eThekwini, members continued to protest in support of now sacked eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede even when she distanced herself from them.

ANC KZN spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli said that the actions of these individuals undermined the party leadership and brought the organisation into disrepute.

Ntuli said that the decision to suspend 14 councillors and party officials in eThekwini and Msunduzi was made after the party was left with no choice.

He said that calls had been made within the party to dissuade disgruntled members from engaging in public demonstrations on decisions taken by the party leadership.

Ntuli said that in the case of eThekwini, the party was reassured by Gumede that the suspended members were not acting under her instruction.

"In her own words, she said 'I do not only accept the decision but I also want to tell the leadership of the ANC that if anyone stands up and says I'm protesting because I'm not happy with what happened to comrade Zandile, we must know that that person has no mandate from her.'"

The party has called on its other members to maintain discipline or suffer the same fate as the suspended officials.