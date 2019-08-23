Judgment reserved as Zuma argues ‘enemy agent’ comment misinterpreted
Derek Hanekom is suing Jacob Zuma for R500,000 after he referred to him as an enemy agent on Twitter.
PRETORIA - Former President Jacob Zuma has argued that when he called former minister Derek Hanekom an enemy agent he was referring to him being an agent of opposition parties, not the apartheid regime.
Hanekom is suing Zuma for R500,000 after he referred to him as an enemy agent on Twitter.
This was after the African National Congress (ANC) member had admitted that he met with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members to discuss how to oust Zuma from the Presidency.
I’m not surprised by @Julius_S_Malema revelations regarding @Derek_Hanekom. It is part of the plan I mentioned at the Zondo Commission. @Derek_Hanekom is a known enemy agent.— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) July 25, 2019
Hanekom said the use of the term ‘agent’ was an attempt to paint him as a conspirator of the former apartheid regime, which was a false claim.
Zuma’s Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said his client's comment must be correctly interpreted.
“Known enemy agent must be interpreted in the conflict between the ANC and its own adversaries now,” he said.
He said Hanekom must view the tweet in the correct context.
“He [Zuma] has spoken about a plan to oust him as head of state at the Zondo commission. We shouldn’t attach the meaning we want to something that it’s not. This self-serving peace… pulling out of what Mr Zuma said in three days at the Zondo commission to interpret this is unhelpful,” Sikhakhane said.
Hanekom’s council earlier told the court that he had received death threats after Zuma made the comment.
Judgment has been reserved.
More in Politics
-
Court told Zuma tweet has led to threats on Hanekom’s life
-
NMB Speaker questions legitimacy of petition calling for debate to remove mayor
-
KZN ANC members warned over discipline after councillors' memberships suspended
-
Mashaba: Graft levels when ANC ran Joburg make Zuma look like a saint
-
Mashaba aims CR17 barb at ANC after no-confidence motion U-turn
-
KZN DA concerned by Scott, Thusi appointments in eThekwini Municipality
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.