Judgment reserved as Zuma argues ‘enemy agent’ comment misinterpreted

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
Go

Judgment reserved as Zuma argues ‘enemy agent’ comment misinterpreted

Derek Hanekom is suing Jacob Zuma for R500,000 after he referred to him as an enemy agent on Twitter.

Derek Hanekom pictured at the Durban High Court on 23 August 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
Derek Hanekom pictured at the Durban High Court on 23 August 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
47 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Former President Jacob Zuma has argued that when he called former minister Derek Hanekom an enemy agent he was referring to him being an agent of opposition parties, not the apartheid regime.

Hanekom is suing Zuma for R500,000 after he referred to him as an enemy agent on Twitter.

This was after the African National Congress (ANC) member had admitted that he met with Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members to discuss how to oust Zuma from the Presidency.

Hanekom said the use of the term ‘agent’ was an attempt to paint him as a conspirator of the former apartheid regime, which was a false claim.

Zuma’s Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said his client's comment must be correctly interpreted.

“Known enemy agent must be interpreted in the conflict between the ANC and its own adversaries now,” he said.

He said Hanekom must view the tweet in the correct context.

“He [Zuma] has spoken about a plan to oust him as head of state at the Zondo commission. We shouldn’t attach the meaning we want to something that it’s not. This self-serving peace… pulling out of what Mr Zuma said in three days at the Zondo commission to interpret this is unhelpful,” Sikhakhane said.

Hanekom’s council earlier told the court that he had received death threats after Zuma made the comment.

Judgment has been reserved.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA