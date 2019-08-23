Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd to now be known as Rietondale High

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has officially renamed Hoërskool Hendrik Verwoerd to Rietondale High School on Friday.

Lesufi said the renaming of the school was part of the department's mission to remove offensive symbols of apartheid at institutions of learning.

He said Verwoerd presided over the Bantu education system, which aimed to keep the black child uneducated.

The MEC said this called for a public debate on what should happen to all colonial and apartheid symbols.

“We might speak different languages, but that does not exclude the possibility to sing one song. But one day I will stand in front of you to rename this school from another Hendrik to Rietondale Secondary School,” he said.

This comes just days after the University of South Africa renamed three of its buildings at the institution's Muckleneuk Campus.