Harvey Weinstein to be arraigned again ahead of criminal trial
Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges in the earlier indictment, including rape and predatory sexual assault. He could face a life sentence if convicted.
NEW YORK - Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning on an indictment in connection with his upcoming criminal trial, a spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney said on Thursday.
The contents of the indictment could not immediately be determined. The spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance declined to comment on the substance of the indictment.
“He’ll be there Monday,” said Damon Cheronis, a lawyer for Weinstein, referring to his client. “He’ll enter a plea of not guilty, because he is not guilty.”
Vance’s office has accused Weinstein of having sexually assaulted two women, in 2006 and 2013. Prosecutors earlier this month sought to bring a new indictment that would allow jurors to hear testimony from a third woman, former Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra, who has said Weinstein raped her in 1993, court papers show.
Her manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Once among Hollywood’s most powerful producers, Weinstein faces a 9 September trial date in New York state court in Manhattan.
Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges in the earlier indictment, including rape and predatory sexual assault. He could face a life sentence if convicted.
The two women in the earlier indictment are among roughly 70 who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades. Weinstein has denied the accusations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.
Lawyers for Weinstein have asked that the trial be moved, perhaps to Suffolk County on Long Island or to Albany County upstate, because intense media scrutiny in New York City would make it impossible for him to get a fair trial there, according to a court filing.
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Twerking hillbilly? Yes. Cheater and liar? No, says Miley Cyrus
-
Miley Cyrus 'disappointed' by divorce filing
-
SA actress Nomzamo Mbatha joins cast of 'Coming 2 America'
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 21 August 2019
-
Serena Williams' husband wants to end paternity leave stigma
-
Jada Pinkett Smith says sex toys are key to happy marriage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.