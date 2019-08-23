Hanekom, Zuma to face off in court over defamation matter

Former Cabinet minister Derek Hanekom is suing former President Jacob Zuma for R500,000.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom‘s defamation case against former president Jacob Zuma is expected to be heard in the Durban High Court on Friday.

Hanekom, who was a former minister in Zuma’s Cabinet, is suing the former president for R500,000.

Shortly after it was revealed that Hanekom met with opposition parties to discuss a motion to remove Zuma last year, the former president tweeted that he wasn't surprised, adding that Hanekom was a known enemy agent.

Zuma and Hanekom will face off in court today.

Hanekom wants Zuma to compensate him, arguing that the former president’s accusations against him had caused immense harm and damage to his reputation.

He also wants Zuma to apologise.

The Business Day has reported that in his court papers, Zuma maintained that Hanekom’s defamation matter was not for the courts and should instead be dealt with by the ANC.