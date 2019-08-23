Goodwood crime bust nets drugs worth R2.5m, cash stash

Police arrested two people on Thursday. They’ve been charged with dealing in drugs.

CAPE TOWN - A police operation in Goodwood has led to the discovery of drugs worth an estimated R2.5 million.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “At least 187 rounds of ammunition, an assortment of drugs and a substantial stack of cash was confiscated. The drugs are estimated to be worth R2.5 million.”

Acting Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-general Sindile Mfazi has praised the units involved.

"This is a step in the right direction in our efforts to deal with serious crimes."

#sapsWC In a quest to address the generators of serious and violent crimes affecting communities, various #SAPS Units embarked on joint intell driven ops resulting in the seizure of drugs, ammo & cash at a business in Goodwood #DrugsOffTheStreets ME https://t.co/V15JrwLDnQ pic.twitter.com/YOGybrfp2z — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 22, 2019

The suspects, aged 27 and 35, are due to appear in court soon.