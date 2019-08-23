Goodwood crime bust nets drugs worth R2.5m, cash stash
Police arrested two people on Thursday. They’ve been charged with dealing in drugs.
CAPE TOWN - A police operation in Goodwood has led to the discovery of drugs worth an estimated R2.5 million.
Police arrested two people on Thursday. They’ve been charged with dealing in drugs.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “At least 187 rounds of ammunition, an assortment of drugs and a substantial stack of cash was confiscated. The drugs are estimated to be worth R2.5 million.”
Acting Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-general Sindile Mfazi has praised the units involved.
"This is a step in the right direction in our efforts to deal with serious crimes."
#sapsWC In a quest to address the generators of serious and violent crimes affecting communities, various #SAPS Units embarked on joint intell driven ops resulting in the seizure of drugs, ammo & cash at a business in Goodwood #DrugsOffTheStreets ME https://t.co/V15JrwLDnQ pic.twitter.com/YOGybrfp2z— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 22, 2019
The suspects, aged 27 and 35, are due to appear in court soon.
Popular in Local
-
Nelson Mandela Foundation to approach courts over Ernst Roets' old SA flag tweet
-
Court told Zuma tweet has led to threats on Hanekom’s life
-
More teachers involved in Randfontein creche abuse facing arrest
-
Diamond trader and socialite Eddie Poone dies
-
SABC to broadcast PSL games
-
Old Mutual's Trevor Manuel speaks up on Peter Moyo sacking
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.