Mbalula out to rid the streets of unroadworthy taxis
Taxi operators who choose to bring their taxis voluntary for scrapping will receive R120,000 for each taxi.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has officially launched the revised taxi recapitalisation programme in Elandsfontein on Friday.
The programme is aimed at removing unroadworthy and illegal vehicles from the roads.
The new program was first launched in 2017 but this time around it will mainly focus on panel vans that have been converted to minibus taxis.
Mbalula says so far, they have received more than 1,000 applications to scrap vehicles.
Mbalula has stressed that the converted panel vans are illegal.
“We don’t want illegal vehicles on the road, we want roadworthy vehicles on the road and to that particular extent, the recapitalisation process subsidises.”
The minister said they have identified more than 1,900 converted taxis and has called on the taxi industry to comply.
TAXI RECAPITALIZATION PROGRAMME— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix 100days (@MbalulaFikile) August 23, 2019
TAXI SCRAPPER Mr FIX @MbalulaFikile on the gears
At the heart of the programme is ensuring that vehicles used to ferry commuters meet the safety standards. #FixingTransport pic.twitter.com/w2NabvKdWw
WATCH: The industry must deliver on its end of the bargain and ensure their members adhere to regulation and contribute to the country’s tax base like any other corporate citizen @MbalulaFikile #FixingTransport @Santacokzn @EsethuOnDuty @AyandaAllieP @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/qvakxGMEoQ— Department of Transport (@DoTransport) August 23, 2019
WATCH: Total number of 1464 applications for scrapping of old taxi vehicles have been received and processed to date @MbalulaFikile #FixingTransport @SANTACONational @mbindwane @AyandaAllieP @EsethuOnDuty @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/OncB83YHLQ— Department of Transport (@DoTransport) August 23, 2019
