Mbalula out to rid the streets of unroadworthy taxis

Taxi operators who choose to bring their taxis voluntary for scrapping will receive R120,000 for each taxi.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has officially launched the revised taxi recapitalisation programme in Elandsfontein on Friday.

The programme is aimed at removing unroadworthy and illegal vehicles from the roads.

The new program was first launched in 2017 but this time around it will mainly focus on panel vans that have been converted to minibus taxis.

Mbalula says so far, they have received more than 1,000 applications to scrap vehicles.

Mbalula has stressed that the converted panel vans are illegal.

“We don’t want illegal vehicles on the road, we want roadworthy vehicles on the road and to that particular extent, the recapitalisation process subsidises.”

The minister said they have identified more than 1,900 converted taxis and has called on the taxi industry to comply.

