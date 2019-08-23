-
-
Diamond trader and socialite Eddie Poone dies
Friends who were with him told Eyewitness News that he reacted to a food allergy in Sandton on Thursday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Well-known Lesotho and Kimberley diamond mogul and socialite Eddie Poone has died.
Friends who were with him told Eyewitness News that he reacted to a food allergy in Sandton on Thursday night.
He was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival.
Poone and 26 other diamond dealers made headlines when they were arrested by the Hawks and charged with illegal dealing in 2014.
But the charges were provisionally withdrawn in 2015 with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) saying that the investigating officer and key witness was ill and booked off for six months.
Social media went into a frenzy as the news of Poone’s passing went viral.
