Diamond trader and socialite Eddie Poone dies

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
Go

Diamond trader and socialite Eddie Poone dies

Friends who were with him told Eyewitness News that he reacted to a food allergy in Sandton on Thursday night.

Raw diamonds. Picture: AFP
Raw diamonds. Picture: AFP
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Well-known Lesotho and Kimberley diamond mogul and socialite Eddie Poone has died.

Friends who were with him told Eyewitness News that he reacted to a food allergy in Sandton on Thursday night.

He was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Poone and 26 other diamond dealers made headlines when they were arrested by the Hawks and charged with illegal dealing in 2014.

But the charges were provisionally withdrawn in 2015 with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) saying that the investigating officer and key witness was ill and booked off for six months.

Social media went into a frenzy as the news of Poone’s passing went viral.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA