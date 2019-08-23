Details of SABC, MultiChoice deal over PSL games remain unclear

Earlier on Friday, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that the three parties had come to an arrangement to broadcast PSL games from this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - While an agreement between the SABC, MultiChoice and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ends the blackout of PSL games on the public broadcaster, the details of the agreement remain unclear for now.

Earlier on Friday, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that the three parties had come to an arrangement to broadcast PSL games from this weekend.

This follows an impasse between the public broadcaster and MultiChoice over the costs of the broadcast rights.

The deal was reached after Mthethwa and Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams facilitated high levels meetings between the SABC, MultiChoice and the PSL.

Without divulging much detail, Mthethwa said the agreement will last for five years and that SABC had offered R72-million.

“I’m not going to get into the details of it, but I can tell you that R72 million has been offered by the SABC and everything is being worked according to that,” he said.

Mthethwa said the agreement was made with the interests of the South African public in mind.

“We agreed as all the parties that the people should not suffer. Those who cannot afford pay TV should not suffer, that’s the principle we agreed on.”

He said further conversations in the interests of local football must still take place between MultiChoice, SABC and the PSL.

“There are relationship matters which still need to be engaged on even though some of them I may not be at liberty to divulge before we sit down on that [and] I can confirm that money played a very key part of it.”