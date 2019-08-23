View all in Latest
CT commuters demand safety on trains

Commuters were standing inside the train station singing and holding placards that said ‘we risk our lives to travel’, ‘we will not wait anymore’ and ‘we need trains safe now’.

Commuters say they are sick and tired of constant delays, and crime on trains in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
Commuters say they are sick and tired of constant delays, and crime on trains in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Commuters gathered at Cape Town Station on Friday afternoon demanding government make Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) trains safer.

The protest was organised by lobby group #UniteBehind under its campaign #FixOurTrains.

Commuters - young and old - were standing inside the train station singing and holding placards that said ‘we risk our lives to travel’, ‘we will not wait anymore’ and ‘we need trains safe now’.

In the middle of the crowd, was a puppet with a picture of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at the top.

Unite Behind’s Zuki Vuka said that there was still no rail safety plan and they wanted to see action.

“People have been pushed out while the train is in motion, others have lost parts of their bodies, women have been sexually harassed.”

Commuter Deslin Petersen from Elsies River said safety was a huge concern as passengers were regularly robbed of their belongings and assaulted.

