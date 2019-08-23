CT commuters demand safety on trains
Commuters were standing inside the train station singing and holding placards that said ‘we risk our lives to travel’, ‘we will not wait anymore’ and ‘we need trains safe now’.
CAPE TOWN - Commuters gathered at Cape Town Station on Friday afternoon demanding government make Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) trains safer.
The protest was organised by lobby group #UniteBehind under its campaign #FixOurTrains.
Commuters - young and old - were standing inside the train station singing and holding placards that said ‘we risk our lives to travel’, ‘we will not wait anymore’ and ‘we need trains safe now’.
In the middle of the crowd, was a puppet with a picture of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at the top.
Unite Behind’s Zuki Vuka said that there was still no rail safety plan and they wanted to see action.
“People have been pushed out while the train is in motion, others have lost parts of their bodies, women have been sexually harassed.”
Commuter Deslin Petersen from Elsies River said safety was a huge concern as passengers were regularly robbed of their belongings and assaulted.
#CTtrains Commuters say they are sick and tired of constant delays, and crime on trains. KP pic.twitter.com/65Xv7WmHox— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 23, 2019
#CTtrains Commuters have gathered at Cape Town Station demanding government make PRASA trains safer. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/MTQqVaO3fq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 23, 2019
#CTtrains #UniteBehind is demanding a commuter centered Rail Safety Plan. KP pic.twitter.com/WTog80opYa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 23, 2019
