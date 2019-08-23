Court told Zuma tweet has led to threats on Hanekom’s life
The defamation case between Derek Hanekom and the former president is under way in the Durban High Court.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Derek Hanekom’s lawyer said former president Jacob Zuma’s tweet has had an adverse effect on his life and led to various threats being issued to him.
The defamation case between Hanekom and the former president is under way in the Durban High Court.
Hanekom is suing Zuma for R500,000 after Zuma sent out a tweet, where he called the former tourism minister an enemy agent.
So far, only Hanekom’s lawyer Carol Steinberg has addressed the court.
Steinberg argued that Zuma has disingenuously confused his enemies with those of the ANC and has been irresponsible.
Steinberg said Hanekom wanted Zuma to retract the tweet. The matter is ongoing.
Popular in Politics
-
Mashaba: Graft levels when ANC ran Joburg make Zuma look like a saint
-
KZN ANC members warned over discipline after councillors' memberships suspended
-
Hanekom, Zuma to face off in court over defamation matter
-
NMB Speaker questions legitimacy of petition calling for debate to remove mayor
-
KZN DA concerned by Scott, Thusi appointments in eThekwini Municipality
-
CARTOON: Talk To The Hand
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.