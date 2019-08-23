Court told Zuma tweet has led to threats on Hanekom’s life

The defamation case between Derek Hanekom and the former president is under way in the Durban High Court.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Derek Hanekom’s lawyer said former president Jacob Zuma’s tweet has had an adverse effect on his life and led to various threats being issued to him.

Hanekom is suing Zuma for R500,000 after Zuma sent out a tweet, where he called the former tourism minister an enemy agent.

So far, only Hanekom’s lawyer Carol Steinberg has addressed the court.

Steinberg argued that Zuma has disingenuously confused his enemies with those of the ANC and has been irresponsible.

Steinberg said Hanekom wanted Zuma to retract the tweet. The matter is ongoing.